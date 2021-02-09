Suspects Break Into Nevatim IAF Base, Escape

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 6:21 am |

Aircraft at the Nevatim IAF Airbase. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

Israel Police together with the IDF were searching for suspects who broke into Nevatim Israel Air Force (IAF) Base in southern Israel, late Monday night.

The suspects attempted to escape in a stolen car, but later abandoned it when its tires were punctured by spikes.

It is thought that the suspects are hiding somewhere on base, and elite units joined the search, concerned that the criminals could damage planes and other equipment. A number of hours later, signs that they had escaped by scaling a fence, were reported, and it is thought that they have now escaped the base on foot.

The base, the largest IAF one in Israel, houses an F-35 squadron. It is located in Beer Sheva.