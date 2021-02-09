More Snow Arriving in New York Later This Week

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:31 am |

A delivery worker rides his bike through Manhattan, last week, in New York, as a Nor’Easter snowstorm dumped nearly a foot-and-a-half of snow on the city and environs. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

For New Yorkers sick of snow after two weeks in a row of storms dumped more than a foot on the five boroughs and nearly two feet upstate, there is more bad news later this week.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory there is a possibility of 2-4 inches of snow on Tuesday into Wednesday, which could make travel conditions hazardous, WCBS 880 reported.

More snow is on the way, and while it won’t be as large as the storms that hit New York last week, it will certainly create some dangerous travel conditions for commuters,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “State agencies are fully prepared to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way and I am urging all New Yorkers to use as much caution as they can if they are on the roads.”

Cuomo has issued an alert to the state’s agencies to have their emergency plans ready in case of major snow.

There is a likelihood of a serious snowstorm on Thursday through Friday, blanketing the city in 6-12 inches of snow.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and 20s.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com