Israeli Intel Proposes 90 Percent Enrichment Cap on Iran Nuclear

Deputy commander of Iran’s army air force Gen. Hamid Vahedi chantsa slogan during a meeting of the military staff with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran. Khamenei said the U.S. must lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to return to the nuclear deal with Western powers. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Regarding a U.S. return to the nuclear deal with Iran as a “near-certainty,” an Israeli Military Intelligence report says that a revised agreement putting a permanent cap of uranium enrichment of 90 percent of the level required for a nuclear weapon would be something Israel could live with, according to The Times of Israel on Tuesday.

The assessment appears to diverge from Israel’s previously reported demand for a future nuclear deal that would ban enrichment at any level, as well as requiring an end to Iranian military and terrorist activities in the Mideast.

However, these demands, which Mossad director Yossi Cohen reportedly has conveyed to Washington, were widely perceived as being either unrealistic or, as a negotiating position beyond what Israel actually anticipated would be included in the agreement, according to Channel 12.

The intelligence report would then seem to represent Israel’s actual view of the matter.

The estimate that Iran, despite its current bluster, will agree to a modified version of the 2105 deal was based largely on its economic situation, which the IDF believes is dire due to American sanctions.

Military Intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman told reporters this week that “in its current situation, Iran sees a [nuclear] deal as its only way out of its crisis and it is therefore heading as quickly as possible to the deal it signed in 2015.”

Therefore, the military analysts are advising that the best possible outcome under the circumstances would include a 90 percent cap on Iran’s enrichment capacity.