YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 9:25 am |

Domino’s Pizza in New Zealand completing the first ”store to door” drone pizza delivery in an urban environment in 2016.

The Wall Street Journal reported that one Israeli pizza chain plans to test drone delivery starting this summer.

The deliveries will be made from a store near Netanya, and would at first focus on delivering to parking lots and other open spaces within 100 km of the store. From there, drivers would pick up the orders and deliver them to people’s homes.

The drones would be able to carry up to 2.5 kg. Dragontail Systems Ltd., an Australian restaurant tech company, will manage the project.