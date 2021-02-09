Israel’s Education System Remains Closed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 2:42 am |

A hospitalized boy at the Sheba Tel Hashomer hospital, on February 6. (Chen Leopold/Flash90)

The closure of the education system all over Israel remains in place until at least Thursday, with a meeting planned for Tuesday afternoon to finalize the plan for the reopening of preschools, kindergartens and grades 1- 4 in yellow and green cities.

Although the original agreement did not include grades 11 and 12, it is likely that they too will return to school in those areas.

Health professionals on Sunday night warned that opening schools too quickly could cause a rapid spread of the virus, especially now that more young people have been seriously ill with it.

“We are concerned about opening schools in orange and red areas with high morbidity,” Head of Public Health Services Prof. Sharon Alroy-Preis said Sunday night. “Before the lockdown, there were outbreaks in schools. One child would get ill and dozens more would follow.

“We do not want to leave the children at home, but the risk in the orange and red cities is significant,” she said.