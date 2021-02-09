Girl’s Summer Camp Sues Over Alleged Religious Discrimination

NEW YORK -

Oorah is suing Schoharie County, where its summer camps are located, alleging the camps were unduly targeted by county officials over coronavirus restrictions.

In summer 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all summer camps to close to coronavirus concerns. Many summer camps in New York and New Jersey, including frum ones, hastily reorganized themselves as day camps, hotels, or family retreats in order to continue operating.

Oorah reopened its Zone summer camp for girls as “family residences,” but county inspectors determined the families staying there were not abiding by coronavirus restrictions regarding masks and social distancing, the Times Union reported.

County inspectors fined the Zones more than $60,000 in health violations.

Oorah sued Schoharie County and Health Commissioner Amy Gildemeister, alleging they were placed under undue scrutiny while secular camps were not, and that this was part of a pattern of several years of tensions with local authorities. Oorah is arguing its freedom of religion and equal protection rights were violated.

Locals have often complained that the Jewish campers and families who come for the summer do not participate in the local economy, and that Oorah’s tax exempt status as a religious organization means the camp does not contribute to local taxes.

In some cases, the complaints veered into anti-Semitism, such as the time in 2008 that officials mulled hanging signs with swastikas to deter Oorah staff.

Oorah spokeswoman Chaya Rivka Kirwan told the Times Union that “We hope to be able to open as summer camps but if that is not feasible given the health situation, we will be operating family retreats at the facilities with the same rigorous precautions and safety measures we put in place last year.”

