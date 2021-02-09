FEMA to Provide Financial Assistance for Coronavirus Burials

NEW YORK -

Some New York families who struggled to cover funeral and burial costs for loved ones who died of the coronavirus can receive financial aid to cover the costs.

The aid will come through the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s Disaster Funeral Assistance program, Pix 11 reported.

$260 million of the $2 billion allocated by the December coronavirus relief bill for burial assistance will go to New York.

The average costs are $7,000, a potentially devastating cost for low income families who have lost their jobs.

Senator Charles Schumer and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose district is low income, made the announcement at a press conference on Monday.

“Families across New York are already paying the ultimate price with the tragic loss of their loved ones to the coronavirus. For families, the unspeakable loss of a loved one is being exacerbated by the substantial costs of funerals and burials that many cannot afford right now,” Schumer said. “This historic use of FEMA’s funeral assistance program helps ensure those grappling with this crisis are not also saddled with the financial burden of exorbitant funeral costs.”

Eligibility for the funds as of now will be from January 20, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

FEMA will launch a call center and hotline for New Yorkers to register, and then will able to access a an online portal to submit proof of their relationship with the deceased, a death certificate, and paperwork regarding burial costs.

