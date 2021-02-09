1 in 100 Over Age of 60 Has Succumbed to COVID in Chareidi Sector in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 5:21 am |

Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing evacuate a patient at the coronavirus unit at the Ziv Medical Center in the Northern Israeli city of Tzfas on February 4, 2021. (David Cohen/Flash90)

According to data published by Prof. Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute on Monday regarding deaths from the coronavirus in Israel, 1 in 100 people over the age of 60 in the chareidi sector has died.

In the Arab sector 1 in 140 people had died while in the general sector, 1 in 350 people over the age of 60 died. 93% of all deaths due to coronavirus were people over the age of 60.

Statistic puts Israel first for infections among countries with a population under 10 million, with the death toll at 5,192 and 1,088 people currently hospitalized in serious condition.

There were 7,761 new COVID cases diagnosed Monday, yielding 8.8% infection rate.