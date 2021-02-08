Those With Preexisting Conditions Eligible for Vaccination

NEW YORK -

Monday, February 8, 2021 at 12:17 pm |

Bronx residents receive COVID-19 vaccines at a New York State Vaccination Site. (Don Pollard / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

New Yorkers who have preexisting medical conditions will be eligible to be vaccinated this upcoming week, on Monday, February 15th.

Though Governor Andre Cuomo mad the announcement several weeks ago, he left specifications for what preexisting conditions will be considered vague.

The Health Department released a list of conditions that will allow a person to be eligible over the weekend.

They are:

Cancers, either currently undergoing treatment or in remission.

Kidney diseases.

Heart conditions.

Moderate to severe asthma.

Diabetes.

Severe obesity.

Weakened immune system due to medication or from transplants.

Intellectual disabilities such as Down’s syndrome.

Liver disease.

Dementia or Alzheimer’s.

“New Yorkers with comorbidities and underlying conditions exist throughout the state’s population—they’re our teachers, lawyers and carpenters, in addition to the doctors who keep us safe every day, and they are a highly affected population,” Governor Cuomo said in a statement. “We’re committed to vaccinating vulnerable populations that have suffered the most..and people with comorbidities are 94 percent of the state’s COVID deaths. That’s why we’ll open eligibility to people with comorbidities starting February 15 and give hospitals the ability to use extra doses they have to address that population.”