NY Reveals Nursing Home Death Toll Significantly Higher

After being ordered by a state Supreme Court judge to turn over records, New York’s Department of Health has released an updated death toll to more accurately reflect how many nursing home residents died from the coronavirus.

More than 13,000 residents died between March 2020 and Feb. 5, 2021.

The new numbers come after the DoH was sued by the conservative think thank Empire Center for Public Policy under the Freedom of Information Act, WCBS 880 reported.

Supreme Court Justice Kimberly O’Connor gave the Department five days to respond to the Empire Center, which stated it still has not received all the documents it requested.

The new death toll of 13,163 contradicts remarks made by Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker last week, who said the death toll stood at 12,743.