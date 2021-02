YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 8, 2021 at 10:43 am |

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R.) and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Moscow, in 2019. (Reuters/Maxim Shemetov/Pool)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu discussed regional matters with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in a phone conversation.

“We discussed our ongoing security cooperation,” Netanyahu said.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi also had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and said that Russia has a vital role to play in preventing Iran’s progression towards nuclear capability as well as its efforts of entrenchment in the region.