Indoor Dining to Resume This Friday

Due to the steady decline in coronavirus cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that indoor dining would resume this Friday, two days earlier than previously announced.

Indoor dining had been banned in December, as cases rose.

“We were planning to open the restaurants in New York City to indoor dining on [Sunday], but they’ve made the point that they’d like to open a couple of days earlier so they can prepare… That’s a reasonable request, so we’ll start indoor dining on Friday at 25 percent so the restaurants can get ready,” said Cuomo.

Restaurants can seat patrons indoors at 25% capacity.

“Not only have we administered more than two million doses of the vaccine, but the infection rate continues to decrease and New Yorkers should feel good about that,” said Cuomo. “After all, this was possible because of their actions, their discipline and their sacrifice. As we move forward, we’re continuing to respond to the facts and data every day, and when the enemy changes tactics, we change with the enemy.”

