GOP Congressman Dies of Coronavirus

Texas Representative Ron Wright died of the coronavirus on Monday. He was 67 years old, and a cancer survivor.

Wright is the first sitting member of Congress to die of the coronavirus. Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow died of coronavirus at 41 in December, before he was sworn in.

Wright was elected to Congress in 2018, and recently won his reelection campaign, Axios reported.

“As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end,” a statement from Wright’s family said. “Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

