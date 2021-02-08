Education Minister: Schools Won’t Reopen Before Wednesday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 8, 2021 at 10:16 am |

A closed school classroom in Tzfas. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Education Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that schools won’t be reopened before Wednesday.

The government has yet to make a decision on when to reopen the education system after over a month of lockdown.

But Gallant said that even if a decision is made to reopen at a meeting later Monday, the move won’t be implemented before Wednesday, due to the spread of the British mutation and its implications.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that schools won’t reopen Tuesday, noting that the decision was made in coordination with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Gallant and Health Ministry experts.