Amid Covid Crisis, Israel and Greece Sign Tourism Agreement

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 8, 2021 at 6:38 pm |

Israel and Greece signed a bilateral agreement on tourism cooperation on Monday in Yerushalayim to be implemented once pandemic restrictions on air travel can be eased again.

Israeli Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen told Greek Minister Harry Theoharis that she looked forward to welcoming Greek and other visitors to Israel, as it continues to vaccinate its population and position itself as a healthy post-COVID destination.

Following a working meeting between the ministers, they signed an agreement to strengthen the cooperation in the fields of research and training in the field of tourism, as well as to promote joined packages and initiatives between the tourism industries in both countries.

“Signing an agreement on international tourism when the skies are closed and vacations seem far away is a beacon of hope: it is a reminder to those working in the entire industry that we are working to make sure they reopen as soon as possible,” Farkash-Hacohen said.

Greek Minister Theoharis said: “This agreement is part of the strategic plan of the Greek Government and aims to enhance significant partnerships with countries of the wider Mediterranean region. Apart from the ties of friendship, Greece shares with Israel the same belief, that tourism is a central lever for development, in a modern, sustainable, and profitable orientation. Let’s also not forget that for our country, the tourism market of Israel is particularly important. In 2019, we hosted around 715,000 Israeli visitors. This number has ranked Israel as the 9th country in terms of tourist arrivals for Greece,” he said.