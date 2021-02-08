Alabama Senator Announces Retirement

Republican Richard Shelby, the Senator from Alabama, has announced he will not pursue another term in government in 2022.
“Today I announce that I will not seek a seventh term in the United State Senate in 2022. For everything, there is a season,” Shelby said in a statement.
“Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today. I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all,” he continued.
Shelby is 86 years old, Politico reported, one of the oldest members of Congress.
