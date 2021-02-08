4,557 New Coronavirus Cases, 33 New Deaths

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 8, 2021 at 5:46 am |

A medical worker tests a man for coronavirus, at a site to collect samples for coronavirus testing in Tzfas. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said Monday that 4,557 fresh COVID-19 cases were diagnosed a day earlier and there were 33 new coronavirus-related deaths.

The Ministry said that on Sunday they conducted over 52,000 coronavirus tests, putting the contagion rate at 8.8%.

At least 1,102 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, of whom 300 are ventilated. The official death toll now stands at 5,121.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized patients aged 49 and under continues to increase, and now stands at 174, or 16.9% of all hospitalizations. According to hospital data, 98 patients in serious condition are in their 40s, 54 are in their 30s, 17 are in their 20s and five people are aged 10-19, including two women who are connected to ventilators.

In addition, 53,345 Israelis received their first vaccine dose on Sunday, with 65,260 receiving their second. Overall, 22.59% of the population has received their first dose, and 15.18% their second.

The number of vaccinated among under 50s has also increased, with 31.5% of people aged 20-29 receiving their first dose, 39.8% of those aged 30-39 and 58.3% of people aged 40-49.

More than 85% of Israelis aged 70-79 have received their second dose.

While Israel has moved to ease some of the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the disease, the government failed to come to a consensus on how to proceed with the reopening of the education system.

On Monday afternoon, the Coronavirus Cabinet is set to convene again to try and make a decision on the matter.