U.K. Coronavirus Strain Spreading Rapidly in U.S.

National Guardsmen stand at a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bronx. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A more infectious coronavirus strain that originated in the United Kingdom has made its way to the United States, and cases of it are doubling nearly every ten days.

The strain is between 30-50% more infectious but is not believed to be more deadly.

The CDC and medical experts have long warned this strain could be the dominant one in the country, and cause the virus to spread dramatically faster, straining hospitals, Axios reported.

“There could indeed be a very serious situation developing in a matter of months or weeks,” warned Dr. Nicholas Davies, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

In the UK, the government hastily enacted a third lockdown after the strain caused an explosion of cases.

Moderna and Pfizer have both stated their vaccines are effective against the UK strain.

