NYPD Officer Disciplined for Wearing ‘Politically Oriented’ Trump Patch

The New York Police Department announced it will be disciplining an as of now unidentified officer who wore a Trump patch while on duty.

A video of the officer at a protest in Brooklyn over the weekend showed she was wearing a “Trump – Make Enforcement Great Again 2020” patch with a skull flaunting Trump’s recognizable blond hairstyle. The stylized skull was similar to a popular design worn by many far-right militia groups.

The video went viral on social media, with many expressing anger an on-duty officer flaunted their political preference, NBC 4 New York reported.

“We are aware of a video showing one of our members wearing a politically oriented patch. The officer has already received an initial discipline. A further investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD tweeted.

NYPD Commissoner Dermot Shea said in a statement, “Members of the NYPD must remain apolitical — it’s essential to public trust [and] officers’ ability to perform their jobs.”

