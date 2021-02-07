New York Sees Coronavirus Numbers Fall 29 Days in a Row

NEW YORK -

Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 1:53 pm |

Bronx residents receive COVID-19 vaccines at New York State Vaccination Site at Yankee Stadium. (Don Pollard / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

In an encouraging sign the worst of the winter surge has ended, New York has seen its coronavirus positivity rates drop for 29 days straight.

Hospitalizations are below eight thousand, the least since December 27th, 2020. The 7-day positivity rate is 4.5%, the lowest since December 2nd, 2020.

Manhattan’s positivity rate is currently 3.8%, the lowest of the five boroughs. Brooklyn is 5.72%, Queens is 5.68%, and Staten Island is 5.42%. The Bronx has the highest positivity rate at 7.26%.

“New York’s positivity and hospitalization numbers continue to decline from the holiday surge, a reflection of the discipline New Yorkers have shown to defeat the virus,” Governor Cuomo said in a statement. “The ultimate weapon to win the war is the vaccine and we are getting needles into arms every day, but we need more supply because we have the operational capacity to do much more.”

He urged New Yorkers to not let their guard down and hold friends and family gatherings.

“Be smart and don’t do anything to undo our progress, and wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings,” he said.

____

smarcus@hamodia.com