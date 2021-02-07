Kroger Will Pay Employees $100 After Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

(New York Daily News/TNS) -

Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 5:47 pm |

Kroger is paying its employees to stay healthy after working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grocery store will give a $100 one-time payment to employees who get vaccinated, Kroger announced Friday, joining other chains like Aldi and Trader Joe’s.

“We know that the most effective defense against this pandemic comes in the form of the COVID-19 vaccine and the continuation of the rigorous safety precautions we’ve established across our stores, manufacturing facilities and supply chain,” Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.

“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s available.”

The company also said it would spend an additional $50 million to thank and reward its associates, including a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points to its hourly front-line grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.

The lump sum bonus comes just days after Kroger said it would close two stores in Long Beach, California, to avoid a local ordinance that would require them to pay certain grocery employees extra for working during the pandemic.