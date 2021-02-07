Some Baby Foods Contain Toxic Metals, Study Reveals

NEW YORK -

A grim study published by the Congressional Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy found “dangerous levels” of toxic heavy metals in baby foods.

The “inorganic arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury” could potentially “endanger infant neurological development and long-term brain function,” Fox News 5 reported.

The companies studied by the Subcommittee were Gerber, Nurture Inc, Hain Celestial Group Inc, and Beech-Nut Nutrition. At least three other companies refused to let their products be studied.

“Baby food manufacturers hold a special position of public trust. But consumers mistakenly believe that these companies would not sell unsafe products. The Subcommittee’s staff report found that these manufacturers knowingly sell baby food containing high levels of toxic heavy metals,” Democratic Chairman Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

Lead levels in baby foods were 177 times more than the FDA approved level of lead, and 91 times greater than the approved level of arsenic. FDA regulations of metals in bottled water was significantly stricter than the rules regarding baby food.

The Subcommittee blasted companies for ignoring internal warnings about heavy metals and still sold them to parents.

“I look forward to FDA’s careful regulation of these toxic heavy metals in baby foods, followed by strict compliance requirements and mandatory consumer labels,” Krishnamoorthi said.

