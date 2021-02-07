2021 City Council Elections Have All 51 Seats Open

NEW YORK -

Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 10:16 am |

The 2021 New York City Council race will see all 51 seats on the ballot, a record breaking turnover.

The last time there were so many seats open was in 2001, when 37 were open races, the incumbents having been forced out due to recently instated two-year term limits.

In 2021, all 51 seats are on the ballot and 32 are expected to be open races. Candidates will be running under a system of ranked voting and the new matching funds program.

So far, 422 candidates running for city office have applied for matching funds, NY 1 reported.

