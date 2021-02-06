Israeli Hospitals May Have Found Cure for Coronavirus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 6:44 pm |

Inside the coronavirus department of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Researchers at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital announced on Thursday that they have seen positive results in preliminary trials for a cure for COVID-19.

Professor Nadir Arber from the Integrated Cancer Prevention Center at the hospital tested a medication he has been developing on patients in moderate and serious condition suffering from the coronavirus, with a 95% positive result.

Arber says the medicine, named EXO-CD24, is inexpensive and effective and must be given once daily for five days.

Of the 30 patients who were given the drug, 29 showed a marked improvement within two days and were released from the hospital three to five days later.

One patient also recovered but her recovery took a few days longer, the hospital said.

After such positive results, the hospital appealed to the Health Ministry’s Helsinki Committee, to request to extend the trial to more patients.

Meanwhile, Hadassah Medical Center in Yerushalayim also reported on a possible cure.

The hospital administered a drug called Allocetra to 21 patients in critical condition who suffered from underlying conditions. According to the doctors, 19 patients recovered within six days and were released from the hospital on average after eight days.

The drug was developed by Professor Dror Mevorach, director of the Research Center for Rheumatology and Internal Medicine, to deal with overactive immune systems that cause secretion of cytokines.