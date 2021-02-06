Israeli Drug Cured Over 96% of Corona Patients

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 8:16 pm |

Professor Nadir Arber. (Ichilov Hospital)

An innovative drug produced by Ichilov Hospital has cured over 96% of the patients who received it in the initial trial, according to a paper published by the hospital on Friday, February 4, Kan reported.

The second and most severe stage of corona, which occurs in 5% –7% of patients in high risk groups, is called the cytokine storm, whose symptoms are similar to the flu.

EXO-CD24, the drug based on a biological protein, calms the immune system in the second stage of corona disease when the body attacks itself and causes difficulty breathing. This protein is administered through the inhalation of exosomes, a type of hormone that releases it into the lungs. As the protein is released into the lungs, the immune system stops attacking itself, bringing relief to the patient.

Dr. Shiran Shapira, the director of the laboratory that developed the drug, said that the drug should be effective regardless of mutations or corona virus strains, since the drug works on the symptoms of the disease and not on the virus itself.

“EXO-CD24 is an innovative drug developed through many years of research in Prof. Nadir Arber’s laboratory, at the Tel Aviv Medical Center,” the hospital said.

“The medication is given locally, works extensively and has no side effects. It is an advanced medication, which can be produced quickly and efficiently and at a very low cost, produced in any pharmaceutical facility in the country, and in a short time all global consumption can be supplied,” Prof. Arber stated