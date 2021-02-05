Israel’s COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 5,000

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, February 5, 2021 at 5:36 am |

Workers from Chevra Kadisha Kehilat Yerushalayim prepare a body before a funeral at the Sanhedriya Cemetery in Yerushalayim, January 25. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Israel has passed yet another milestone, passing 5,000, according to data released by the Health Ministry Friday morning.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 5,019 people have succumbed to the coronavirus, including 46 deaths reported on Thursday.

In the past week, 324 coronavirus-related fatalities have been reported.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,168 new cases of the virus were diagnosed on Thursday, a slight decrease in the infection rate over the past few days.

Of the tests returned Thursday, 8.8% came back positive, down from 8.9% of tests on Wednesday, 9.4% of tests on Tuesday, and 9.9% of tests Monday.

1,668 patients are hospitalized, with 1,094 listed in serious condition, including 326 on respirators.