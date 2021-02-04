Restaurants Can Expect Financial Relief in Next Stimulus

NEW YORK -

Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10:34 am |

Plastic igloos, used for outdoor dining, line a street in downtown Pittsburgh on Jan. 28. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Struggling restaurants owners can expect financial aid from Washington coming as soon as the coronavirus stimulus package is passed.

The news is a balm for the desperate industry; 54% of New York City restaurants would go under within a year if they don’t receive assistance.

A source told CBS New York that Senator Chuck Schumer set aside a “sizable amount” of of the $25 billion business grant program in the stimulus package specifically for the food industry.

New York City restaurants will be able to open indoor dining at 25% capacity on February 14th, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week, as the state’s coronavirus case levels continued to decline.

New York City will begin to vaccinate restaurant workers and waiters these week. Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city is considering them to be at high risk of infection and spread, due to the constant contact with multiple people throughout the day.

