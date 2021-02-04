Poll Shows Political Draw Looming Yet Again

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 5:48 am |

Ballots being counted in the Israeli elections last March. (Flash90)

A poll conducted by the Panels Politics Institute for Radio 103FM and published Thursday morning shows that if the elections were held today, the pro-Netanyahu bloc, which includes Naftali Bennett’s Yamina and the newly-united religious Zionism list, would receive 60 seats, exactly the same as the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

According to the poll, the Likud would win 29 seats while Yesh Atid would come second with 17 seats.

Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope Party gets 14 seats in the poll and the Yamina party 11.

The Joint List of Arab parties is down to 10 seats, Yisrael Beytenu rises to eight, Shas also gets eight, and United Torah Judaism gets seven seats. The Labor party receives six seats and Meretz remains stable with five seats.

The joint running agreement as a technical bloc between the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit-Noam turns out to be lucrative from the first moment, since according to the survey the agreement would allow the parties to pass the electoral threshold and win five seats.