Netanyahu Postpones Visit to Abu Dhabi and Bahrain Over Restrictions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 3:14 am |

The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flown together in a salute to the Abraham Accords, in Netanya. (Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu canceled his planned trip to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for next week, citing the halting of all passenger flights in and out of Israel due to the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister’s Office statement said Netanyahu was doing so “despite the importance of the trip.”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu very much appreciates the invitations of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and the historic peace that has been established between our countries,” the statement said.

This is the third time Netanyahu has postponed a trip to the UAE due to coronavirus-related restrictions and political developments in Israel.