Mandelblit Rules Lockdown Cannot be Extended Without Unanimous Consent of Cabinet

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 7:32 pm |

Attorney General of Israel, Avichai Mandelblit. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

In an abrupt ruling handed down after midnight in Yerushalayim, Attorney General Avichai Madelblit overturned the decision of the cabinet to extend Israel’s national lockdown until Sunday night, since the coalition agreement required that the decision be unanimous, the Times of Israel reported.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his fellow Blue and White Ministers objected to the extension during an angry government meeting.

Mandelblit stated that he was not blocking the lockdown extension, but merely ruling on the law as agreed to by the two parties in the coalition agreement.

Blue and White party demanded that a clear exit plan presented to the public, while Netanyahu and the Health Ministry are reluctant to specifically commit to such a plan.

Netanyahu advocated to extend the lockdown until Sunday at midnight, but Blue and White voted against it. When they appealed to Mandelblit, he canceled the vote, leaving the current status of the lockdown uncertain.

A furious Netanyahu accused Gantz and Madelblit of colluding.

Netanyahu condemned the Blue and White ministers fter the vote. “You are bringing death to the people,” Ynet quoted Netanyahu as saying. “This is a clear political exercise of yours. The responsibility for the lives of the people is yours.”

Ran Nizri,a deputy of Mandelblit, urged the ministers to reach an agreement. “Don’t bring us to chaos,” he said.

Minutes before the vote, the Health Ministry announced that Israel had passed the grim milestone of 5,000 dead.

Ministry figures showed that there were 1,040 people in serious condition and 7,439 new cases reported Wednesday. Israel has struggled to bring its cases down despite its advanced vaccination drive.

By Thursday evening 3,369,379 people had received one dose, of whom 1,965,657 had received both doses.

Gantz wants the government to immediately remove the current ban on traveling more than a kilometer from one’s home, allow businesses with in-person service to reopen, and for schools along with businesses abiding by health guidelines to start reopening next week.