Israel’s Positivity Rate Falls; Death Toll Nears 5,000

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 5:24 am |

A drive-through test site to collect samples for coronavirus testing in Lod, on Tuesday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning that 7,385 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed on Wednesday. Over 85,000 tests were administered on Wednesday, resulting in an 8.9% positivity rate.

The death toll from coronavirus rose by 59 on Wednesday, now standing at 4,947.

1,768 patients are hospitalized, with 1,103 patients listed in serious condition, of whom 315 are ventilated.

Meanwhile, 3,298,233 Israelis have received the first dose, while 1,906,942 have received the second dose.