Indictment Filed Against Terrorist Who Murdered Esther Horgan, Hy”d

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 5:55 am |

Forensic investigators and police officers at the scene where Mrs. Esther Horgan, Hy”d, was found in a forest in the northern Shomron, Dec. 20, 2020. (Meir Vaknin/Flash90)

The military prosecutor’s office filed an indictment against Palestinian terrorist Muhammad Maruh Kabaha for the murder of 52-year-old Mrs. Esther Horgan, Hy”d, a mother of six from Tal Menashe.

According to the indictment, which includes six counts, the terrorist met Horgan at the Reihan forest, perused her, grabbed her, threw her down, then picked up a stone and hit her on the head until she stopped moving.

According to the indictment, Kabaha planned the attack some six weeks in advance.

The 40-year-old Kabaha then returned to his home, showered, changed his clothes and fled to the mountains.

On Wednesday, the High Court approved the demolition of the home of both the second and third floors of the building where Kabaha and his family have lived, as requested by the IDF.