Fire Devastates Lawrence Shul; No Injuries

Thursday, February 4, 2021

New York City firefighters and Nassau County firefighters battled a blaze in a Lawrence shul at midnight on Thursday.

The shul, located at 206 Seagirt Avenue, is known as the Beach Shul to the community.

The fire grew so large firefighters told neighbors to evacuate their homes, some so hastily they grabbed what they saw and ran, NBC 4 New York reported.

Firefighters battled both flames and freezing temperatures. It is unknown as of now what caused the fire.

The fire was extinguished around 2 a.m.

The shul building was heavily damaged but the Sifrei Torah were unharmed. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The Lawrence Village Administration did not respond to a request for comment.

