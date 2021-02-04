Applications for Summer 2021 Food Service Program Sites Now Open

NEW YORK -

Interim Commissioner Betty A. Rosa of the New York State Education Department announced that the department is now accepting applications for the 2021 Summer Food Service Program. The SFSP will operate this year throughout New York State from June 13 through September 6, 2021.

The program is open to public and nonpublic nonprofit schools; local, county, municipal, and state governmental entities; faith-based organizations, non-profits organizations and camps interested in providing healthy meals to children this summer.

“The Summer Food Service Program has been a lifeline for so many families during the pandemic,” Interim Commissioner Rosa said. “SFSP sponsors stepped up to provide much-needed food as well as a sense of security for children who suddenly lost access to nutritious meals when schools closed. No child should go without nutritious meals simply because they are not in school. Hundreds of thousands of New York children are served nutritious meals each day in safe and supervised community locations through this invaluable program.”

Presently, more than 5,200 summer food sites are operating under USDA waiver flexibilities during unanticipated school closures, which have not been extended to summer 2021 SFSP operations.