Thousands of Arabs Flout Rules at Funeral; No Media Backlash

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 5:07 am |

Thousands attend the funeral of Ahmad Hijazi near the Arab city of Tamra, Tuesday night. (Sraya Diamant/Flash90)

Some 10,000 Arabs took part in a funeral Tuesday evening in the northern Arab town of Tamra, in violation of the coronavirus restrictions.

The funeral was for 22-year-old Ahmed Hijazi, a nursing student who was shot and killed during an exchange of fire between police and suspected criminals in the town the previous night.

Outdoor gatherings are currently limited to 10 people, in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Hijazi was draped in a Palestinian flag as his coffin was carried along by those in attendance.

The funeral was also a protest of sorts, with many in attendance blaming police for Hijazi’s death. It is not yet clear who fired the shots that killed Hijazi. After the funeral, hundreds blocked a nearby road, with some vandalizing and setting fire to tires.

The mass funeral followed, l’havdil, the levayos held Sunday in Yerushalayim for the Roshei Yeshivah Hagaon Harav Dovid Soloveitchik, zt”l, and Hagaon Harav Yitzchak Scheiner, zt”l.

Those levayos drew much media backlash, unlike the Arab funeral, which drew minimal – close to none – political condemnation or headlines on the mainstream media.