Select Pharmacies to Distribute Vaccine Starting Feb. 11

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 10:33 am |

Vaccination record cards. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

As part of a federal program to encourage vaccine distribution in communities, more than 300 CVS stores in the tri-state area will begin to offer coronavirus vaccines to those who are eligible, starting Feb. 11.

The pharmacy chain will receive 250,000 initial doses across 11 states, including New Jersey and New York. New Jersey will have 19,900 doses available at 27 locations, and New York State will have 20,600 doses at 32 locations.

“Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient and familiar manner,” CVS President and CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement.

The company said nearly 5,000 of its outlets were in vulnerable neighborhoods, where poverty, overcrowding, and people who worked essential in-person jobs made them more vulnerable to the disease spread, Fox News 5 reported.

More than 90,000 pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses will be involved with the effort, which CVS hopes to scale up to distribute 20 million to 25 million shots per month.