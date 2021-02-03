Netanyahu Hires Ex-Breitbart Journalist as Campaign Chief

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at a Likud Party election rally last year. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has named a former journalist with the right-wing Breitbart news site, who authored books challenging Barack Obama’s fitness for president, as his campaign chief for March 23 national elections.

Aaron Klein, who has served as a political strategist to Netanyahu since last year, confirmed his appointment to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The news was first reported in Israeli media.

Klein is a former U.S. radio show host and ex-Jerusalem bureau chief for Breitbart News. He was appointed by the site’s executive chairman at the time, Steven Bannon, who would later become a key strategist to Donald Trump.

Netanyahu, who is fighting a tough reelection battle, has a long history of using American campaign advisers. One of his main challengers, Gideon Saar, recently hired several founders of “The Lincoln Project,” an anti-Trump Republican organization, as advisers.