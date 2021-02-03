De Blasio Announces New DoT Heads, 20,000 Bike Parking Spots

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 12:08 pm |

Mayor de Blasio announced that Hank Gutman will be the new Commissioner for the NYC Department of Transportation.

Several administrative roles in the Department of Transportation were filled by the mayor, and those who were hired joined de Blasio at his Wednesday press conference. Margaret Forgione, who served as the Acting Commissioner since December, is staying on as Gutman’s First Deputy Commissioner. Jee Mee Kim, a 20-year veteran of urban development projects, is joining the department as Chief Strategy Officer.

Gutman previously served as Chair of the Brooklyn Navy Yard and on the Board of Brooklyn Bridge Park. He has been a consistent de Blasio ally, and donated to the mayor’s campaigns.

“Hank Gutman is a visionary leader whose decades of civic life in this city have made New York City fairer, better, and more accessible,” said de Blasio. “We made permanent and progressive changes to city streets last year, and we have more to do this year. I can’t wait to work with him to expand transportation options to every New Yorker and build a recovery for all of us.”

Gutman announced that the city will build 10,000 new bike parking racks, which will each hold two spots 2022, as part of the city’s push to reduce reliance on cars and ease traffic and the constant streams of polluting fumes. These new policies, Guttman and de Blasio joked, will make the DoT the “department of transformation.”

City residents are encouraged to submit locations for potential bike lanes by using the DoT website.

Another new policy to increase bike use will be to convert and set space on public roads and bridges as designated bike lanes, including on the Queensboro and Brooklyn Bridges.

“Today’s commitment to build 10,000 bike parking spaces will give more New Yorkers than ever an appealing alternative to car culture, and it will transform biking in this city,” said Guttman. “I’m grateful to Mayor de Blasio for giving me the chance to serve the city I love. I can’t wait to get started.”

___

smarcus@hamodia.com