Covid Spreading in Children Under Two

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 4:00 pm |

A Shaarei Tzedek hospital team member wearing safety gear in the coronavirus ward, Thursday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The coronavirus has taken an alarming turn, as the number of babies under two years old nearly quadrupled in January, according to a Channel 12 report based on Israeli Health Ministry data.

The report said 5,780 infants contracted the virus in January, compared to 1,526 in December and 377 in November.

The surge was attributed to the coronavirus variants that are more pernicious than the original Covid-19 strain. Most new cases of the virus are due to the variants, health officials are saying.

Meanwhile, The Ziv Medical Center in Tzefas reported that an 18-month-old girl with Covid-19 who was put on a ventilator two days ago remained in critical condition on Wednesday.