Yang Tests Positive for COVID-19, Is Quarantining

Andrew Yang, candidate for the New York City mayoral race, has announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is suspending in-person campaigning to quarantine at home.
As a precaution, members of Yang’s staff were tested weekly.
“I am experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well and in good spirits. I will quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines and follow the advice of my doctor,” Yang said in a statement.
Yang will attend online events and campaign virtually from his home.
“When the time is right, I look forward to once again hitting the campaign trail and advancing a positive vision for our city’s future,” Yang said.
__
smarcus@hamodia.com