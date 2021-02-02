Yang Tests Positive for COVID-19, Is Quarantining

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11:33 am |

Andrew Yang speaks at a campaign stop, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Andrew Yang, candidate for the New York City mayoral race, has announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is suspending in-person campaigning to quarantine at home.

As a precaution, members of Yang’s staff were tested weekly.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well and in good spirits. I will quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines and follow the advice of my doctor,” Yang said in a statement.

Yang will attend online events and campaign virtually from his home.

“When the time is right, I look forward to once again hitting the campaign trail and advancing a positive vision for our city’s future,” Yang said.

