Serbia Registers Displeasure Over Israel-Kosovo Deal

A day after Israel and Kosovo established diplomatic ties, Serbia objected.

“We have invested serious efforts in our relations with Israel in recent years and we are not happy with this decision,” Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said on public broadcaster RTS, quoted by AFP.

The move will “undoubtedly influence relations between Serbia and Israel,” Selakovic added.

Kosovo is a former Serbian province whose statehood Belgrade denies and continues to fight against in diplomatic forums.

The new ties with Israel constitute a breakthrough for Pristina’s efforts to gain full global recognition of the independence it declared in 2008, following a war with Serbia in the 1990s.

Kosovo has been recognized by much of the Western world, but its rejection by Serbia’s key allies Russia and China has blocked its entry into the United Nations.