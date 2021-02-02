Sanitation Truck Dumps Snow Off BQE, Breaking Windows of Cars Below

BROOKLYN -

A Sanitation Department snow plow clears a street in Manhattan, Monday. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

The New York City Department of Sanitation is investigating after two videos posted to WhatsApp on Monday purport to show a Sanitation plow clearing snow off the elevated Brooklyn Queens Expressway in South Williamsburg by dumping it onto the street below, breaking the windows of parked cars.

The first video shows a Sanitation truck plowing snow off the BQE and onto the street below. The second video shows multiple cars parked alongside the BQE overpass with their back windows shot out. Hamodia has not verified the origin of the videos. The first video was taken at Wythe Avenue and Williamsburg Street in South Williamsburg, and the second video was taken around a mile away at Park Avenue near Cumberland Street.

A Department of Sanitation spokesperson told Hamodia on Tuesday that the Department is “looking into the specifics of this video.”

“All of our drivers are trained to operate vehicles safely as they work to make the streets passable after a storm, and we have reminded them of such today,” said the spokesperson. “Without being able to verify the specifics at this time, we also know that ice and snow can be dangerous, and ask everyone to be careful.”

A Williamsburg resident who drove under the BQE overpass Tuesday told Hamodia that he saw car windows shot out for a mile-long stretch of Park Avenue.

Car owners whose windows were broken can file claims by clicking here.

