NEW YORK -

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 10:52 am |

A custodian struggles with a snowblower Tuesday. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)

Power outages due to Monday’s snowstorm continued into Tuesday in some areas of New York and New Jersey.

There were blackouts in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx that were still affecting 451 Con Edison customers on Tuesday morning, Pix 11 reported.

PSEG said it had repaired services to 21,000 customers who lost power on Monday.

In New Jersey, 579 Central Power & Light customers in Morris, Ocean and Monmouth counties were waiting for service to be restored on Tuesday.