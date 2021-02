YERUSHALAYIM -

View of a Knesset plenary session at the Knesset. (Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL)

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich informed Blue and White head Benny Gantz on Monday that she will not run in the upcoming Knesset elections.

She is the latest of the Blue and White list to drop the race for the next Knesset. Slates need to be submitted by Thursday night.