New York Bans Non-Essential Travel, Closes Outdoor Train Stations

NEW YORK -

Monday, February 1, 2021 at 10:32 am |

An train arrives at a Brooklyn station, before it was closed, Monday. (AP Photo/David Boe)

As a snowstorm blankets the tri-state area over Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio restricted all non-essential travel in New York City, and all outdoor train stations are closed.

With heavy snow and strong wind throughout the day and most public buses and trains canceled or running with delays, all non-emergency travel was restricted starting at 6 a.m. on Monday. Driving for people who are not essential workers is prohibited, in order to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles and snowplows.

Underground subway stations are open, but outdoor train stations closed as of 2 p.m. Monday.

At least 16-22 inches, nearly 2 feet, is expected to cover the city, with as much as 2-4 inches an hour, and winds as strong 40-50 mph.

The strong wind may bring down trees or power lines, and there may be blackouts in some areas.

The storm is expected to continue through Monday evening and continue to snow through Tuesday morning.

Alternate side parking has been canceled through Friday, February 6th.

All public schools will be virtual on Monday and Tuesday. Food package pickups have been canceled, but are scheduled to return on Wednesday.

Outdoor dining has been closed through Tuesday night.

Due to the intensity of the weather, all members of the public who see a homeless person outdoors are encouraged to call authorities, who will escort the person to a heated shelter.

“New Yorkers should stay home, keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles, and let our plows work to keep us all safe,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.