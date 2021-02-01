Israel Supplies First COVID-19 Vaccines to Palestinians

RAMALLAH (Reuters) -

Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11:42 am |

Palestinians dressed in protective clothing at a hospital for covid-19 in the city of Nablus. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Israel said on Monday it supplied the Palestinians with their first shipment of COVID-19 shots, totaling 2,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine.

The vaccines were transferred to Palestinian Authority medical teams, according to a statement by COGAT, Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians.

Palestinian officials declined to confirm or deny the delivery.

Israel has earmarked an additional 3,000 doses for the Palestinians, said a COGAT spokesman.

Israel has emerged as a world leader in vaccinating its citizens and the Palestinian Authority has separately been trying to secure its own doses. It has ordered a batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

The Palestinians will also be receiving upwards of 35,000 to 40,000 vaccines from the COVAX global vaccine sharing program in the coming weeks, a World Health Organization official said on Monday.