Iranian Terror Attacks Against Israeli Embassy Foiled

Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:24 pm |

Qasem Soleimani and Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.(tasnimnews)

An Iranian terror plot against an Israeli embassy in an unnamed African company was foiled in January.

Iranian agents, sent from Tehran, were in Africa to research the Israeli, American and Emirati embassies.

The agents were arrested in Africa, i24 News reported.

The operation was intended to avenge the killings of Major General Qasem Soleimani and prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Soleimani was killed in an American airstrike in January of 2020, and Fakhrizadeh was killed in an explosion in November 2020, allegedly by Israeli agents.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com