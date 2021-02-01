Cloud Seeding Stopped for Now

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:10 pm |

People wearing face mask take cover from a hailstorm in Yerushalayim, on January 20, 2021. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Israel Water Authority has decided that the skies have produced sufficient rain, such that seeding the clouds can be stopped for the time being, Globes reported on Monday.

Israel has routinely seeded clouds in the northern part of the country, injecting them with silver iodide to increase precipitation. But the Israel Water Authority said that in light of the recent heavy rains, the expensive operations could be halted. Seeding reportedly increases the amount of water dropped by clouds by about 1.8%.

Despite a drier than average January, the level of the Kinneret rose by 27 centimeters during the month and is now at 209.65 meters below sea level, or only 85 centimeters below its maximum level.

With the ground now saturated, experts say that for the first time since 1992 the dam at Deganya may have to be opened to prevent the lake from flooding its banks, allowing more water to flow south down the River Jordan to the Dead Sea.

The forecast is for dry weather over the next few days with no rain expected until Thursday.