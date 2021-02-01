Chinuch Atmai Schools Ask Staff to be Vaccinated

Monday, February 1, 2021 at 10:55 pm |

Rabbi Eliezer Sorotzkin, the General Director of Chinuch Atzmai Schools in Israel, sent a directive to all principals and staff in the system in which he stated that in line with the ruling of the Rabbinic authorities, Chinuch Atzmai is instructing all staff members and all children 16 years of age or older to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Rabbi Sorotzkin wrote that this was being done in order to prevent another wave of infections to cause further closures of the school and interrupt the education of the children. He urged the staff to see to it to receive their vaccinations at the earliest availability.

Similar letters were sent to Bais Yaakov schools and girls seminaries by Rabbi Zev Wolf and Rabbi Yitzchak Austerlitz of the Seminary Association. The Association of Managers of the Talmud Torahs conveyed a message in the name of Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita and Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita that every staff member without exception in all yeshivos must be vaccinated as soon as possible.