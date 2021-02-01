Building Collapse in Yerushalayim, No Injuries Reported

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11:57 am |

Firefighting and rescue teams rushed to the site of a building collapse in central Yerushalayim on Monday afternoon. Thus far, no reports of injuries.

The floor of a store on Hillel Street in the capital collapsed into the parking lot below, according to initial media reports.

Six fire and rescue units are currently conducting scans to locate anyone who might have been trapped in the debris, as police cordoned off the street to traffic.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known.

Specialized teams for dangerous buildings have arrived at the scene along with the Emergency and Security Division and the Shefa Division of the Yerushalayim Municipality.

Their task in the coming hours will be to close the compound in order to create support for the structure and prevent further collapses.